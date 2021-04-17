News

UI Releases 2020/2021 Post-UTME Results

Damola Areo4 hours ago
University of Ibadan/File Photo

The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the results of its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening exercise for candidates who chose the institution.

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, in Ibadan on Saturday.

Oladejo stated that the Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi,  announced the release of the results via the university’s Official Bulletin No. 4372 of Saturday, 17 April, 2021.

Candidates were advised to check the admission portal for the results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the computer-based screening exercise took place from Tuesday, April 6 to Saturday, April 10, 2021. (NAN)

