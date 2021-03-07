UFC: Blachowicz Beats Israel Adesanya

Isreal Adesanya has lost his match against Polish fighter, Jan Blachowicz making it his first UFC defeat after 21 fights.

The Polish star retained his light-heavyweight division championship belt after being dragged to the fifth round by Israel who entered the fight undefeated with a 20-0 record (15 knockouts).

Both fighters were tied at 19 points apiece after the end of the first two rounds in the octagon but the Polish powerhouse made his weight count in the last two rounds to swing points in his favour.

The Stylbender began the fourth round with a big punch but fell to a takedown by his opponent, leaving the Nigerian breathing heavy under the chunky Blachowicz for a little more than three minutes.

The polish fighter ended the fifth round high with heavy punches on top of Asesanyan after another takedown as he sways the scorecard against Adesanya.