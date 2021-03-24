UEFA Releases Ronaldo’s Boastful Chat Before Porto Knocked Out Juventus

UEFA has released a video clip of Cristiano Ronaldo’s boastful chat to his national teammate Pepe, during Juventus Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Porto in Turin.

FC Porto with Pepe surprisingly knocked out Ronaldo’s Juventus out of the competition and booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo was heavily criticised after the game not just for turning his back in the wall as Sergio Oliveira scored the free-kick that sent Juventus crashing, but also for not making much impact in both legs of the round of 16 clashes.

And now Ronaldo’s conversation with Pepe has surfaced showing the Portugal captain telling his former Real Madrid teammate that he was going to win the game.

In a footage shared by UEFA, Ronaldo can be heard telling Pepe: “Play it! I’m going to win and it’ll be with you on the pitch.”

It was Pepe that had the last laugh of the night because Ronaldo crashed out of the competition while Pepe and Porto won the tie on away goals.