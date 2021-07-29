UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 Draws Released [See Full Fixtures]
Olympiacos, Ferencváros, Midtjylland and Dinamo Zagreb are among 20 teams who have been guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA’s three club competitions.
This follows their victories in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round ties on Wednesday.
In the second legs, PSV Eindhoven completed a 7-2 aggregate win over Galatasaray, while Crvena zvezda and Sparta Praha both overturned first-leg disadvantages to qualify for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.
Celtic were dumped out by Midtjylland. The Scottish giants have been sent packing for the group stage again, after recent exits against AEK Athens, Cluj and Ferencvaros
The third qualifying round fixtures will be played August 3rd & 4th and 10th.
League path
PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland
Spartak Moskva vs Benfica
Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Monaco vs Sparta Praha
Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Champions path
Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warszawa
CFR Cluj vs Young Boys
Olympiacos vs Ludogorets
Crvena zvezda vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö vs Rangers
Ferencváros vs Slavia Praha
Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.