UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 Draws Released [See Full Fixtures]

Olympiacos, Ferencváros, Midtjylland and Dinamo Zagreb are among 20 teams who have been guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA’s three club competitions.

This follows their victories in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round ties on Wednesday.

In the second legs, PSV Eindhoven completed a 7-2 aggregate win over Galatasaray, while Crvena zvezda and Sparta Praha both overturned first-leg disadvantages to qualify for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Celtic were dumped out by Midtjylland. The Scottish giants have been sent packing for the group stage again, after recent exits against AEK Athens, Cluj and Ferencvaros

The third qualifying round fixtures will be played August 3rd & 4th and 10th.

League path

PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland

Spartak Moskva vs Benfica

Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco vs Sparta Praha

Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warszawa

CFR Cluj vs Young Boys

Olympiacos vs Ludogorets

Crvena zvezda vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö vs Rangers

Ferencváros vs Slavia Praha

Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.