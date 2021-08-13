UEFA Announces Players Shortlisted For Europa League Player Of The Season Award

The three-man shortlist for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award has been announced.

Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Gerard Moreno have been shortlisted for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.

Gerard Moreno was the competition’s top scorer, his seven goals and five assists spearheading Villarreal’s first ever major European trophy triumph. Manchester United puppet-master Bruno Fernandes appears for the second season running, while Cavani shone during a remarkable climax to the campaign for the runners-up, averaging a goal or assist every 41 minutes.

The winner of the award will be announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on 27 August.

Villarreal glory: Watch every 2020/21 Europa League goal

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Appearances: 5

Minutes: 367

Goals: 6

Assists: 3

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Appearances: 9

Minutes: 748

Goals: 5

Assists: 4

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 880

Goals: 7

Assists: 5

Player rankings (4 to 10)

4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 36 points

5 Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 34 points

6 Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) – 19 points

7 Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 18 points

8 Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) – 14 points

9 Étienne Capoue (Villarreal) – 8 points

= Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) – 8 points

How the players were selected

The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season’s group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.