UCL: What To Expect In Chelsea, Madrid Second Leg Game – Zidane

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has said his side’ second leg of the Champions League semi-final encounter with Chelsea will be competitive.

Christian Pullisic gave Chelsea the lead in Spain before Kareem Benzema equalised for the home side to end the first leg 1-1.

Madrid now travel to London to try to secure a spot in the final of the competition.

“They’re very quick, have good players and started very well. In the second half we had more control. We are still in the tie and we’re happy with the overall performance. We’re also good at playing away from home, we press high.

“They’re [Chelsea] in the semi-final for a reason, they are a good side. The second leg will be very competitive,” Zidane said.