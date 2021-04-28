UCL: What Chelsea Need To Do To Beat Real Madrid To Final – Wenger

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has said the second leg of the Champions League Semi-final encounter between Chelsea and Real Madrid will have something to do with psychology.

The first leg in Spain ended 1-1 with Madrid now heading to London to seek a place in the final.

According to Wenger, Chelsea need to win the game or end it in a goalless draw to reach the final of the competition.

“What is interesting in the Champions League is that you always have in the second game a psychological problem to sort out.

“If you’re the manager of Chelsea now you go home tonight and you have to convince your players to adopt a strategy in the second game.

“So I say, will you try to get 0-0 or will you try to win the game,” Wenger told beIN Sports.