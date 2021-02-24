UCL: Chelsea Didn’t Allow Atletico Madrid To Breathe – Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said his side didn’t allow Atletico Madrid “Breathe” when they clash in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Olivier Giroud separated both sides with a stunning header in the second half of the game.

Tuchel said he had prepared his side for a defensive Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “We knew it [Atletico packing their defence] could happen. We told the guys if it happens maybe it’s our quality and the respect. We wanted to be brave and play in their half.

“We knew they were ready to suffer with eight people in the box. The intention was to keep the intensity high. This is what we did very good. We never let them breathe or come out for counterattacks. We have a big reward with this result.

“This is one of the toughest challenges to open a defence like Atletico.”