Entertainment

Uche Ogbodo Diagnosed A Troll’s Problem

Damola Areo4 days ago
3
Uche Ogbodo Reveals Reasons She Celebrates Her Birthday With Nude Pictures
Uche Ogbodo. Source: Instagram.

It is no doubt that trolls have become a part of life that many Nigerian celebrities had to deal with daily.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently clashed with a fan who faulted her outfit.

According to the Instagram user, Uche Ogbodo should not be likened to some photo at her current age.

The actress, in time, shreds the fan as she questioned his sanity.

See the conversation below;

House_of_don.tis wrote: must you…. u don pass this kind pix na.

Uche Ogbodo replied: u are not ok

Some Instagram users also reacted to the post as they slammed some trolls who fail to mind their business.

  Real reason Iyanya was dragged to Court after going “Broke” (Details)

thomas.8655: Honestly, this lady is far more than this

drealhonney: I agree that person is not ok…. Like what is wrong with what she’s wearing now? People sef😂

  Uche Ogbodo, Inem Peter clash over lesbianism allegations

ulovejudee_: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂omooooooo what’s the age limit please?!

iamdorcasibeh:Wetin come bad for the picture now????😂😂😂😂😂

prince.deyung: People no Dey mind their business 😂😂

Tags
Damola Areo4 days ago
3

Related Articles

Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission Denies Making Tonto Dikeh Ambassador

14 hours ago

Lady Gaga’s Dogs Recovered Safely

15 hours ago
Naira Marley (source: Instagram)

I’ll Legalise Weed, Ban Alcohol If I Become President – Naira Marley

1 day ago
2Face, 2Baba

Every Race In The World Has Goal To Exploit Africa – 2face

1 day ago
Back to top button