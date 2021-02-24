Uche Ogbodo Diagnosed A Troll’s Problem

It is no doubt that trolls have become a part of life that many Nigerian celebrities had to deal with daily.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently clashed with a fan who faulted her outfit.

According to the Instagram user, Uche Ogbodo should not be likened to some photo at her current age.

The actress, in time, shreds the fan as she questioned his sanity.

See the conversation below;

House_of_don.tis wrote: must you…. u don pass this kind pix na.

Uche Ogbodo replied: u are not ok

Some Instagram users also reacted to the post as they slammed some trolls who fail to mind their business.

Real reason Iyanya was dragged to Court after going “Broke” (Details)

thomas.8655: Honestly, this lady is far more than this

drealhonney: I agree that person is not ok…. Like what is wrong with what she’s wearing now? People sef😂

Uche Ogbodo, Inem Peter clash over lesbianism allegations

ulovejudee_: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂omooooooo what’s the age limit please?!

iamdorcasibeh:Wetin come bad for the picture now????😂😂😂😂😂

prince.deyung: People no Dey mind their business 😂😂