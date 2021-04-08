UCH Delivers Triplets through IVF

The University College Hospital, Ibadan, has recorded an astounding feat by birthing the hospital’s first In Vitro Fertilized babies.

According to the hospital authorities, the delivery process began around 1 pm and lasted for about 46minutes, adding that the mother and the babies, all girls, are in good condition.

The three babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg and 2.4kg respectively.

The father of the triplets; Dr Kehinde Osiki of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, who was present to witness the delivery of the babies expressed joy at the arrival of the babies, saying, “Technology has brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality.”

The father said ” instead of people carrying the burden of superstition, they should seek scientific solutions to problems, and married couples who could not have babies should not lose hope as solutions are very much present within the world of science and technology.’

The mother of the triplets works with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.

The, Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan; Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, expressed his delight at the success story for UCH, and also expressed appreciation to the team that oversaw the delivery.

He said, “We are committed to taking UCH to an enviable level. In a way, the commitment has played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020 and the delivery of the first set of babies through the process.”

A former Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi also lauded the management for its tenacity on the IVF project which he (Ilesanmi) initiated 13 years ago.