Tyson Predicts Fury To Beat Joshua In Unification Fight

Mike Tyson has predicted that Tyson Fury will beat Anthony Joshua in their unification bout soon to be scheduled.

Tyson believes that if Fury could get past Deontay Wilder twice, he won’t have much difficulty against Joshua’s huge blow.

“I f***ing love Joshua, but I think Tyson [Fury] is too elusive,” Iron Mike told Haute Living in a chat on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

“He’s a simple guy, even if it doesn’t seem like that from the outside.

“He’s not going to be able to hit him.

“I like Joshua a lot, and maybe he punches harder than Wilder, but he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder.

“And if he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder, he’s not going to f***ing touch this guy [Fury].

“That’s just what I see. If Tyson Fury can get away from Wilder’s fast punches, Joshua might be in trouble.”