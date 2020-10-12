Tyson Fury Reveals Fight With Deontay Wilder Is Off

Tyson Fury has revealed that the triology fight between him and Deontay Wilder has been called off.

Both boxers were scheduled to fight for the WBC title which Firy won from Wilder early this year.

The British boxer has now revealed that he’s looking forward to another challenger.

“Wilder and his team were messing around with the date.

“Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to December 19.

“Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I’ve been training. I’m ready.

“When they tried moving off December 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on,” Fury said.