Two Soldiers Killed In Alleged Clash With ESN

A clash between members of the Eastern Security Network, the security arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, and the army has left two soldiers dead in Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This was after the suspected ESN members had stormed a checkpoint along Nsukka-Adani-Anambra Federal Highway on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

He said, “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”