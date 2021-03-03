News

Two Policemen Killed By Unknown Gunmen in Cross River

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Unknown gunmen have killed two police officers attached to the Cross River State Police command.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, Irene Ugbo, said the incident occurred in Obubra, the central part of the state.

“We lost 2 policemen and one injured,” she said

She said an investigation is ongoing to arrest those behind the killing.

The tragic incident happened six days after some policemen were killed in Calabar, the state capital.

