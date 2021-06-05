Twitter: The National Interest Should Be Above The Individual Interest

The suspension of the operations of Twitter in Nigeria announced earlier today by the Buhari administration is not in keeping with democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of the media.

Additionally, it will affect the right to free speech guaranteed to all Nigerians by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian, 1999 (as amended).

Understandably, the Buhari administration is upset by the disciplinary actions meted on President Muhammadu Buhari by Twitter after he violated their Terms of Use. However, they must note that Nigeria is more than the feelings of one individual.

At all times, the government’s actions must be guided by the rule of law and not the whims and caprices of whoever is in power. Power is ephemeral and should bow to the law.

It is not too late to revisit this hasty action, and I urge the federal government to see reason and reconsider its actions, knowing that it rose to power, in no small part due to Twitter.