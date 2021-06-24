Twitter Suspension Was Tough Decision – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria was a tough one.

He said this at a meeting of Information Managers of APC Government in Lagos on Thursday.

Mohammed said, “It [Twitter ban in Nigeria] was a tough decision to take, considering that many of our youths also use the platform for business. Such is the challenge posed by social media.

“At its request, the government has agreed to engage with Twitter and, hopefully, we can both chart a path forward without compromising our national interest. While many have accused us of stifling the press with the ban, we say Twitter is just one of many social media platforms being used by Nigerians.

“WhatsApp, which is most used by Nigerians, is there. And there is Facebook, Instagram, Google hangout, etc.”

Twitter was suspended in Nigeria on June 4 with the government citing the use of the platform to threaten the country’s cooperate existence.