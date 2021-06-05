Twitter Finally Shut Down In Nigeria

Social media platform, Twitter, has finally been shut down in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government had announced the suspension of the microblogging platform yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, the platform was being used to threaten Nigeria’s existence.

Many Nigerians are now complaining of lack of access to Twitter jut a day after the suspension was announced.

The suspension came just days after tweets from President Muhammadu Buhari was deemed to be a call for genocide as Nigerians who urged Twitter to delete them.

This was obliged to by the platform which stated that the tweets went against the rules of its community.