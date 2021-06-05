Headline

Twitter Finally Shut Down In Nigeria

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2
FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed

Social media platform, Twitter, has finally been shut down in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government had announced the suspension of the microblogging platform yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Information and Culture, the platform was being used to threaten Nigeria’s existence.

Many Nigerians are now complaining of lack of access to Twitter jut a day after the suspension was announced.

The suspension came just days after tweets from President Muhammadu Buhari was deemed to be a call for genocide as Nigerians who urged Twitter to delete them.

This was obliged to by the platform which stated that the tweets went against the rules of its community.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Buhari

Aisha Buhari Deletes Twitter Account After FG Suspended Social Media Platform

2 hours ago

Buhari’s Account On All Social Media Platforms Should Be Deactivate – Fayose

2 hours ago
FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b

BREAKING: FG Suspends Twitter Operations In Nigeria

17 hours ago
Kayode Fayemi

Allocation Shortfall: Ekiti Makes Concession To Workers To Ease Salary Payment

18 hours ago
Back to top button