Twitter Ban: You’ll Answer For Your Crimes, Frank Edoho Slams Adamu Garba

Popular TV show host, Frank Edoho has slammed former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba for celebrating the federal government’s suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed announced the suspension yesterday.

Reacting to the news, Garba tweeted, “Goodbye to Twitter in Nigeria, Welcome to Crowwe. Join us @CrowweApp now!”

Frank who quoted Garba’s tweet said, “it might take a long time but you all will answer for your crimes to this Country. Bookmark this on your stupid crowwe”

“Welcome to absolute failure. If you think that banning Twitter would cause everybody to migrate to your cursed & crooked craw craw app, you are delusional.”