Twitter Ban Will Soon Be Lifted – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has said social media giant Twitter has promised to set up an office in Nigeria.

This is as government assured that the ban placed on the platform will soon be lifted.

This is according to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while speaking after today’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

He said, “The end for amicable resolution is very much in sight.

‘We appreciate the patience of Nigerians. I want to assure you that we have made very tremendous progress. We have met with Twitter both physically and in writing. We are actually almost there.

”The engagement has been extremely positive without any acrimony. We have made it clear what we want from Twitter.”