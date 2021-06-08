Headline

Twitter Ban: Reps Summon Lai Mohammed

The House of Representatives has on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over the Twitter Ban by the Federal Government.

The Minister had announced the ban on Friday, saying the platform was being used to threaten Nigeria’s cooperate existence.

At its sitting on Tuesday, the House mandated its committees on communication, justice, information and culture, and national security and intelligence to immediately commence an investigation into the suspension of the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, staged a walkout after their demand for the House to tell the Federal Government to suspend the ban was rejected by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

More to follow…

