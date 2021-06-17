Twitter Ban: PDP Govs Not Happy About Inability To Spread Fake News – Presidency

The Presidency has said the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and their complain about the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government is because the platform was being used by their party to spread false information.

This is according to the Special Adviser to the Presdient n Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “The PDP grieve over the Federal Government’s action over Twitter – for it represents the curtailment of their ability to use the platform to spread fake news and invented stories to the detriment of community and good-neighbourliness between the peoples of Nigeria.

“The PDP Governors propose no solutions to any of our nation’s challenges in the face of COVID and global economic downturn: instead, they grasp for more money and mourn their lack of access to social media to spread falsehoods and hate.

“Their statement is evidence, if any were needed, as to why the President and the APC ended the PDP’s one-party rule in 2015, were re-elected by an increased margin in 2019, and why their winning trend is set to continue far into the future.”