Twitter Ban Exposed Buhari’s Islamisation Agenda – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the ban on Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari exposed his Islamisation agenda.

According to the group, Nigeria is being held “hostage by Islamic fundamentalists and terror apologists.”

This was disclosed by the IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful.

He said, “This wicked action of the Fulani-controlled federal government is nothing but a confirmation that Nigeria is under hostage by Islamic fundamentalists and terror apologists.

“This is further proof that Buhari is a tyrant and dictator whose only agenda is how to Fulanis and Islamise Nigeria.

“The tyrant Buhari was not the only President to be sanctioned by Twitter for posting hate speech but none of them ever shut down the platform in their country. As powerful as the former US President Donald Trump was, he never ordered the pulling down of Twitter platform from the US when the social media giant suspended his account.”