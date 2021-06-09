Twitter Ban: CAN Warns FG Against Prosecuting Adeboye, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to the threat by the Federal Government to prosecute Christian leaders who are still tweeting despite a ban on Twitter in the country.

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and Pastor W.F Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church have been tweeting since the ban took effect.

Likewise, many Nigerians have disobeyed the ban by using Virtual Private Networks since the authorities ordered telcos to block Twitter.

Reacting, CAN, through its Special Assistant on Media to the President of CAN, Adebayo Oladeji, stated that any move by the government against VIPs would compound the problem on ground.

“We caution the Federal Government against carrying out its threats against those highly respected leaders. What they did was justified after all they run churches with global outlook and they made it clear in their position. If they (government) carry out the threat, it will only compound problems in the country.

“Any government policy that suspends the fundamental rights of the citizens is not acceptable to us. The government should rise up to the menace of insecurity facing the country without harassing the innocent and elder statesmen,” he said.