Twitter Ban: Be Mature, Face Criticism, Gumi Tells FG

Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has advised the Federal Government to be mature and face criticism of its actions.

Gumi said this in reaction to the suspension issued to Twitter by the Federal Government.

This was after a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari was seen to be indicating genocide, forcing Nigerians to urge the social media platform to delete it.

Reacting to the suspension that followed, Gumi said, “The Federal Government should show more maturity in its actions, they can’t fight the media. The Federal Government should have a wide chest to accept criticism.

“They should not fight the media; platforms like Twitter, Facebook and other social media have given people the opportunity to hear from both sides.

“The Federal Government should try to be honest, frank and to engage. Government should have a wide chest not to allow delinquent youths to anger it into massacring people. The government should express such maturity to allow criticism and act accordingly.”