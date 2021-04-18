Tuchel Warns Chelsea Players After Beating Manchester City 1-0

Thomas Tuchel has advised his Chelsea players to et their minds on winning the next Premier League match.

The German said this after his side beat Manchester City 1-0 in the English FA Cup semi-final in Wembley on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel warned his players saying, “Don’t start thinking too way ahead, don’t put your stakes too high, don’t look at the goals which are in the future to reach.

“In top level football and top level sports, you need to be ready to constantly go forward, to constantly progress.

“Me as a manager, we as a staff and in the end every player in this club needs to totally commit to this approach of sports at the highest level.

“This is what we do, this is what I demand of myself and this is what I demand of everybody in the staff and what I feel from everybody in the staff and the team.

“This is the point, if you want to reach objectives, if you want to climb a mountain, you better start going. Just thinking about the top does not bring you nowhere. You need to walk.

“Every journey starts with a first step and this is what you need to do. So don’t get confused by thinking too much, don’t get irritated or maybe be too shy that you don’t wish for too much.

“Take it step by step. Today it was the target to close the gap to Manchester City for 90 minutes completely. It was a huge target and we were very focused on that and delivered very well.

“So now the next big target is to forget this performance and to forget the success and enter in full awareness to a crucial week in the Premiership.”