Tuchel Warns Chelsea Players After 2-1 Win Against Leicester

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has warned his players after they recorded a 2-1 win against Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The game was the second time both sides met since City defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea are now in third place in the EPL table with the hope of making next season’s Champions League if they win their next game against Aston Villa.

‘It’s a big step, but it’s only a step,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s not done yet, we have to push it over the line on Sunday.

“But it’s not the time for celebrations, it’s not the time for praise, it’s not the time for thinking it’s more than three points.

“It’s actually only three points and there’s another three to get on Sunday and we have to be prepared and aware to finish the job.”

