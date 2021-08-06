Tuchel Ready To Reduce Players In Chelsea’s Squad

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has said the club will trim down on the number of players currently in its squad.

Tuchel stated that it is not possible for the club to have 42 players in its squad.

While several players look automatically destined to spend the next term away from the club, either for good or on a temporary basis, other calls remain more difficult for Tuchel – but he has admitted that he is determined to offer a fair shot to all in contention.

“After the [pre-season] Arsenal game we wrote [all] the names down on the sheet because Sunday was the match against Arsenal and [on] Monday the group of players from England, Italy and Brazil came back,” he told the club’s website in addressing his squad size.

“So we wrote the names down to acknowledge that we would have 42 players in the building and it’s simply not possible.”