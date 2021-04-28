Tuchel Not Fair To Young Players At Chelsea – Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has said Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, doesn’t treat young players at the club fairly.

Ferdinand said the treatment gotten by big signing, Timo Werner, is not accorded to the young players at the club.

Admitting that Werner is a huge investment, Ferdinand said young players ought to be invested in as well.

“It’s crazy, a young player… does he get the time that Timo Werner – a big signing – gets when they come in?” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“And they’d not been treated with as much care or understanding of their character, and with the cotton wool that a new signing gets.

“I know it’s an investment but also you’re investing in a young player. A young player adds so much value to a team and they don’t ever get that time, that patience a new signing gets.

“Tammy wouldn’t get the time that Timo gets.”