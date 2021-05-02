Tuchel Name Chelsea Player Giving Him Problems

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has said that his countryman, Kai Havertz is giving him a selection headache ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Chelsea and Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 in Spain last Tuesday, with Christian Pulisic scoring for the Blues and veteran striker, Karim Benzema equalising for the home side.

The second leg is slated for Wednesday and Havertz has fired warning to Zinedine Zidane’s men by scoring twice in the Blues’ 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday and will now be pushing for a start against the La Liga giants.

He was a 66th-minute substitute in the 1-1 first leg draw in Spain and when asked if the Germany international had given him a selection headache, Chelsea boss Tuchel told talkSPORT: “Yeah, of course.

“This is what we need. It’s not possible that you know your line-up for a Champions League semi-final on the Saturday before.

“I want to make my decision on Tuesday and this is part of the performance today that the guys who came in don’t judge it and play with maybe an attitude with, ‘now I play, but I wanted to play last Tuesday’.

“No, they came in and showed and gave me something to think about. That’s the best situation we can have.”

Chelsea are now six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham who play Burnley on Monday.