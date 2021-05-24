Sports

Tuchel Fears Chelsea Goalkeeper May Miss UCL Final

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea goalkeeper, Eduoard Mendy could miss the Champions League final due to an injury to the rib he suffered in his side’s game against Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel’s men lost 2-1 at Villa Park but still managed to finish in fourth place after Leicester City lost 4-2 at home to Tottenham.

Mendy was forced off at the break after he collided with the post and Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced him for the second half.

Tuchel admits he is ‘worried’ that Mendy could be ruled out of the Champions League final next Saturday.

“He fell on the frame [post] from the goal net when he landed and hurt his ribs.

“We are worried. We don’t know if it’s an impact injury or it’s more serious. We have to wait for the scans later.”

Mendy will undergo a scan to ascertain the level of damage.

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1

Related Articles

AC Milan Is Back In UEFA Champions League After 8 Years

1 hour ago

Ligue 1: Lille Dethrone Paris Saint-Germain As Champions

1 hour ago
Suarez

Suarez Scores As Atletico Madrid Wins La Liga

2 days ago
Nigeria vs France: Nigerians Throw Shots Asisat Oshoala

Oshoala Voted Nigeria’s Greatest Female Player Of All Time

2 days ago
Back to top button