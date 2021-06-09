Headline

Trump Says More Country Should Ban Twitter Like Nigeria

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (img credit: Sky News)

The immediate past US President, Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria for banning Twitter social media platform in the country.

According to Trump who was banned by Twitter while he was president, he should have banned the platform when he had the power.

He urged other countries to do the same.

Trump’s statement starts with a “congratulations” to Nigeria for banning Twitter and said, “More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech.”

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold,” Trump continues. “Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil?”

“Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?’

