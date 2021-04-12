Troops Repel Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno

Nigerian Army troops supported by Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak the Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on 10 April 2021.

The gallant troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power both from the air and on the ground which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualty.

Sadly, 2 gallant soldiers have paid the supreme price while one officer and 2 soldiers were injured. The injured are currently recuperating at a military hospital in Maiduguri.

Similarly, troops of Sector 1, OPLD on picketing duty along road Ngwom – Mafa to Maiduguri on Sunday, 11 April, 2021 decisively neutralised 7 members of the Boko Haram Terrorists group supposedly lying in wait to attack the troops and other innocent citizens plying the busy road.

The troops who have continued to dominate their areas with massive clearance patrols and ambushes sprang the surprise attack on the terrorists that have been menacing the peace and livelihood of the people in the area.

In the encounter, seven terrorists were neutralised while five AK-47 rifles were recovered along with several other items. The terrorists laid the ambush with the intent to harm NA troops and other innocent commuters.

They however ran out of luck as they were instead trapped and neutralised in their own web. After the duel and successful neutralization of the terrorists, the troops continued their their clearance patrol up to Maiduguri.

Meanwhile, troops of OPLD will continue to maintain aggressive posture to ensure the entire area is cleared of terrorists elements and their activities while maintaining high moral and fighting efficiency.

Defect To PDP, Lose Your Seat, Yari Warns Matawalle

Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, has cautioned the state governor, Bello Matawalle, that he would lose his seat if he leaves the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, going by the Supreme Court verdict that brought him to office in 2019.

Yari disclosed this at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Gusau on Sunday, during the distribution of N1.3billon assorted grains he purchased for the party’s supporters as a Ramadan gift.

The former Governor, who was represented by Senator Kabiru Marafa, said nobody had informed them either in writing or verbally that Matawalle was defecting to the APC.

He, however, warned that the Supreme Court nullified the election of the APC candidates in 2019 and declared the PDP candidates as winners who would remain in power till 2023.

“As such, until after that period, any PDP elected officer who defects to another party must also vacate his seat going by the court’s judgment,” Yari said.

According to Yari, Matawalle was being misled by some people to join the APC, “forgetting the circumstances that have made him become the governor of the state.”

Recall that reports had emerged that Matawalle had concluded plans to dump the PDP after some APC Governors visited him.

However, the Governor’s participation at the PDP Governors’ meeting in Makurdi last Friday appears now to be a big disappointment to those who peddled the rumour that he was about to defect to the APC.

Matawalle was in high spirits when he met with his colleagues and commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for being a wonderful host.