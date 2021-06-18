Troops Neutralize Bandits In Kebbi Including Kidnappers Of School Pupils

Several bandits were eliminated Thursday night during a battle with policemen, soldiers and ‘Yan Sakai’ vigilantes at villages along the border linking Niger and Kebbi States.

‘Yan Sakai’ is an ethnic militia the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi established to curb the activities of bandits, abductors and cattle rustlers.

Some bandit leaders were also arrested in the operation conducted at the enclaves of Uddu, Rijau, Sabon Gari Ushe, and Warari communities.

The raid followed the abduction of teachers and students of Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi.

An Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had detected the bandits’ hideouts.

“The bandits failed in their attempt to ward off the troop’s attack. Many of them were annihilated, while others fled with injuries”, a military source told PRNigeria.