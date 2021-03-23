Troops Charges To Root Out Terrorists From Their Hideouts

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafia Dole, Brigadier General Adelakun Eyitayo has charged troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade and Multinational Joint Task Force (Cameroonian Defence Forces) to redouble their effort to smoke out the remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists who are still hiding in the Sambisa forest.

The GOC made the statement at the 21 Special Armoured Brigade muster ground on Sunday, 21 March 2021 during his maiden Operational visit to the Brigade. In his address, the GOC declared that troops are going to be armed to the teeth before setting out for the last onslaught against the BHT. He also assured them that there would be air cover for the period of the operation.

The GOC further commended the troops for working very hard in the Phase I of Operation Tura Takaibango and urged them to maintain same tempo in the Phase II of the same Operation.

General Eyitayo was received at the entrance of Bama town by Commanders 21 SAB, Brigadier General Waidi Shaibu and 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General AG Mahmuda. He was briefed by the two Commanders at the Brigade Operation room on the achievements recorded by the two Brigades during the Phase I of Operation Tura Takaibango. The GOC was also briefed on the current security situation and challenges confronting the two Brigades.

During the visit, the Acting GOC urged troops to remain committed and professional in discharging their duties while assuring them of his commitment to improving their welfare.

The Acting GOC also visited Shehu of Bama,His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Kyari Umar El-Kanemi where he solicited for the Emirate cooperation.

Present at the occasion were: Comd 37 AB, Brig Gen M Bashir, Comd 57 Sig Bde, Brig Gen SA Emmanuel, Comd Div ST, Brig Gen AA Ekubi, Comd 107 DS, Brig Gen BI Alaya, Comd 7 Div Gar, Brig Gen AG Haruna among other Comds and senior officers.