Troops Bust Boko Haram Logistics Stockpile, Nab Fuel Supplier

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta town, Yobe State.

Items recovered during the raid operations by troops in conjunction with local vigilantes include 62 jerrycans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, hidden in different houses and shops. Three vehicles belonging to the terrorists’ suppliers with registration numbers DAL 626 YE (Kano), GBK 413 GR (Benue) and XA 390 SHN (Borno) were also impounded.

The successful raid was undertaken following credible intelligence that some members of the community are suppliers of fuel and other products to insurgents. All the recovered items and the suspects are in our custody for preliminary investigations before handing them over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.

According to the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, “the NA remains determined to sustain their offensive operations in the area and assures the public that the Army leadership is committed to achieving the overall objective of keeping the North East and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.