Troops Bust Boko Haram Logistic, Fuel Supplier

Troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI today Saturday May 29 2021 raided suspected Boko Haram logistics base in Gujba, Yobe State.

Following a sting operations conducted, gallant troops nabbed two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers and several items recoverred. Items recovered includes; 11 jerricans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, 6 jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil and 9 empty jerricans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

The suspects arrested are in own custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies.