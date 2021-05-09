Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists In Kano

In an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within its Area of Responsibility, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday 8 May 2021.

The ongoing operations is predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

The statement said, “The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.