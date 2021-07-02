Treat Herdsmen Like You Did To Nnamdi Kanu, Ortom Tells FG

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised that the same zeal used by the federal government to arrest Nnamdi Kanu should be applied against killer herdsmen.

He said the herdsmen deserve it having admitted to be behind the killing of many Nigerians.

Ortom stated this following the arrest of Kanu who was extradited from Kenya where he had reportedly gone to seek support for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic.

“If the federal government has the capacity to arrest Nnamdi Kanu in a foreign land, they should exhibit the same zeal to arrest armed Fulani herdsmen who are terrorising our country. The herdsmen have claimed responsibility for the killing of many Nigerians,” he tweeted.