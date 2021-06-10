Treat Bandits In Language They Understand, Buhari Tells Military, Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the police and military to treat bandits in the language that they understand.

Buhari said this in an interview he had on Arise TV on Thursday.

This is as he lamented the activities of cattle rustlers and the attacks on villages in the north-east and north-west.

He said, “Problem in the north-west; you have people over there stealing each other’s cattle and burning each other’s villages. Like I said , we are going to treat them in the language they understand. We have given the police and the military the power to be ruthless. You watch it in a few weeks’ time there will be difference.”

”Because we told them if we keep people away from their farm, we are going to starve. And the government can’t control the public. If you allow hunger, the government is going to be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble. We are already in enough trouble. So we warn them sooner than later you’ll see the difference.”