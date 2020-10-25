Traditional Priests In Lagos Curse Men Who Attacked Oba Of Lagos Palace

Traditional priests in Lagos have rained curses on the men who stormed the palace of the Oba of Lagos and carted away his staff of office and some other items.

On Wednesday, October 21, a mob stormed the palace and carted away different items including his staff of office.

The monarch on Friday October 23, gave the men 24-hour to return the staff of office.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, traditional priests in the state gathered to rain curses on those involved in the looting.

Watch the video below