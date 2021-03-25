Total Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria Reach 162,178

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 93 fresh COVID-19 recoveries managed in Akwa Ibom and Lagos State, bringing the total number of discharged cases to 148,726.

NCDC also confirmed 96 new cases of the virus in 15 states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 162,178.

The health agency made the announcement on Wednesday night while giving an update on its official website.

According to the report, no death was recorded in the last 24 hours, as total deaths still remain 2,031.

The report reads: “96 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-28

Yobe-20

Akwa Ibom-10

Cross River-9

Kaduna-6

Kano-5

Edo-4

Oyo-3

Plateau-3

Jigawa-2

Osun-2

Borno-1

Nasarawa-1

Rivers-1

Sokoto-1

162,178 confirmed

148,726 discharged

2,031 deaths

“Our discharges today include 73 community recoveries in Akwa Ibom State and 20 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.