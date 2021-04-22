Top Premier League Clubs Might Not Sign Mourinho – Wayne Bridge

Former Chelsea player, Wayne Bridge has said that top Premier League clubs might not sign Jose Mourinho as manager.

Mourinho has had stints at Chelsea, Manchester United and recently got sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Bridge, Mourinho treats players harshly, something he meted out to him during their time at Chelsea.

“When things have gone wrong maybe he hasn’t handled it the best,” Bridge told Bettingexpert.

“For me, personally, it could be quite hard with him. I felt sometimes I didn’t get a lot from him and I didn’t know what I had to do.

“There was one game in particular when I was dragged off at half time against Charlton. Not a word was said to me and I thought it was harsh. He dragged me off and I’ve seen him do it with other players before – he’s done it after 20 minutes.

“When it becomes week after week and you don’t get anything from him, it does get difficult. Top Premier League clubs might not want to touch him.”