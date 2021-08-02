Tokyo Olympics: Nwokocha Reaches Women’s 200m Semi-final

Grace Nwokocha has qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 200m at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The race which took place on Monday morning saw Nwokocha finish third behind Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and Shaunne Miller-Uibo in heat 1.

She had to reach her personal best of 22:47 seconds to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Enoch Adegoke has qualified for the final of 100m men’s event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

This is the first time Nigeria will have a representative in the final of the 100m men’s event since Davidson Ezinwa achieved the feat at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Adegoke had won his Heat on Saturday with a new personal Best Time of 9.98secs. This made him the 11th Nigerian in history to go under 10 seconds and the 10th joint-fastest Nigerian in history.

Fellow Nigerian, Usehoritse Itsekiri, who made it to the semi-final, however, failed to scale through.

Adegoke is an indigene of Igbope, Oorelope local government in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo state.