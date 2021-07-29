Tokyo Olympics: List Of Qualified/Disqualified Nigerian Athletes

Below is the list of Nigerian athletes who have been dimmed eligible for the Tokyo Olympics by the International Olympics Committee.

Those qualified by the IOC include Enoch Adegoke, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Patience Okon- George, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Samson Nathaniel, Grace Nwokocha, Divine Oduduru, Emmanuel Ojeli, Blessing Okagbare and Nse Uko.

However, 10 were disqualified for failing to undergo the required test for the competition.

They include Knowledge Omovoh, Ruth Usoro, Favor Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Glory Patrick, Yinka Ajayi, Tima Godbless, Chidi Okezie, Chioma Onyekwere and Annette Echikunwoke.