Sports

Tokyo Olympics: List Of Qualified/Disqualified Nigerian Athletes

Damola Areo8 hours ago
7

Below is the list of Nigerian athletes who have been dimmed eligible for the Tokyo Olympics by the International Olympics Committee.

Those qualified by the IOC include Enoch Adegoke, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Patience Okon- George, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Samson Nathaniel, Grace Nwokocha, Divine Oduduru, Emmanuel Ojeli, Blessing Okagbare and Nse Uko.

However, 10 were disqualified for failing to undergo the required test for the competition.

They include Knowledge Omovoh, Ruth Usoro, Favor Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Glory Patrick, Yinka Ajayi, Tima Godbless, Chidi Okezie, Chioma Onyekwere and Annette Echikunwoke.

Tags
Damola Areo8 hours ago
7

Related Articles

Barcelona vs Eibar: 'I'll Not Wash My Clothes After Receiving Messi's Hugs'

Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona, To Sign Pay Cut

3 hours ago
Champions League Final: Tottenham Vs Liverpool, Time, Where To Watch

UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 Draws Released [See Full Fixtures]

7 hours ago
Solskjaer

Solskjaer Names Player To Leave Man United On Varane’s Arrival

8 hours ago

Rooney’s Job At Derby County In Jeopardy Over Photo With Women In Bed

1 day ago
Back to top button