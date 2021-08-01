Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume Reaches Long Jump Final

Damola Areo7 hours ago
Nigerian athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, Ese Brume has reached the final of the women’s long jump event at the tournament.

This was after a 6.76m jump that placed her in fourth.

In third place is current world champion Malaika Mihambo from Germany with a 6.98m leap.

The second [;aced athlete was the British Virgin Islands’ Chantel Malone (6.82m), while in the first place is reigning World Indoor champion and three-time European indoor champion Ivana Spanovic with a jump of 7.00m.

Brume is Nigeria’s likelihood of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She had won bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

