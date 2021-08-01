Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume Reaches Long Jump Final

Nigerian athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, Ese Brume has reached the final of the women’s long jump event at the tournament.

This was after a 6.76m jump that placed her in fourth.

25-year-old Brume placed fourth with a 6.76m jump to claim the final spot in Group B.

In third place is current world champion Malaika Mihambo from Germany with a 6.98m leap.

The second [;aced athlete was the British Virgin Islands’ Chantel Malone (6.82m), while in the first place is reigning World Indoor champion and three-time European indoor champion Ivana Spanovic with a jump of 7.00m.

Brume is Nigeria’s likelihood of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She had won bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.