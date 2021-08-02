Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Oborodudu Reaches Women’s Freestyle Semi-Final

Blessing Oborodudu has qualified for the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics Women’s freestyle wrestling in the second of two matches.

Blessing had faced Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova in the opening round of the tournament.

She displayed a dominant performance with a lopsided 13-2 victory that earned her a spot in the quarter-finals

She’s now tof face Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova.

Her victory here was a lot less straightforward. She took the lead early but had to hold out for a 3-2 win in the end, resisting a come back attempt as she appeared very tired.

In the Semis, Blessing will face Mongolia’s Batteseteng Soronzonbold hoping to get into the final and secure Nigeria’s first medal.

If she’s unsuccessful, she will have the chance to fight for a bronze medal.