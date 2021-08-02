Tokyo Olympics: Amusan Fails To Win Medal For Team Nigeria

Tobiloba Amusan has failed to deliver for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan, as she missed out on winning a medal.

Amusan who ran from lane 6 in the women’s 100 metres hurdles final at the Olympic Stadium finished fourth after a time of 12.60 seconds.

She’s, however, expected to deliver a good performance in the women’s 4 x 100m relay race.

She was 0.05 second behind Bronze medalist, Megan Tapper of Jamaica.

Gold medal was won by Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, while World record-holder Kendra Harrison of the U.S, who ran 12.20 at London in 2016, won the silver with 12.52.