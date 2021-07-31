Tokyo Olympics: AFN Shocked By Okagbare Suspension For Doping

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has expressed shock over the provisional suspension of Team Nigeria’s top athlete and medal prospect, Blessing Okagbare, for a doping rule violation.

Okagbare who won her 100m heat with 11.05 seconds to reach the semifinal on Friday, was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human ‘Growth Hormone’.

Reacting to the news, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, said it received with great shock the press release by the Athletics Integrity Unit, suspending Blessing Okagbare for a doping rule violation.

The Federation, in a statement, says it is in the process of obtaining the relevant details of the announcement after which a full reaction will be issued.

Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.