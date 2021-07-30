Tokyo 2020: Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest

Nigerian athletes have taken to the streets of Tokyo in Japan to protest their disqualification from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ten of the athletes were disqualified from the competition by the International Olympic Committee.

They were disqualified on grounds that they failed to turn for the required tests to make them eligible for the competition.

Concise News reported yesterday that one of those who qualified for the competition, Blessing Okagbare, blamed the issue on sport administrators in Nigeria.

According to her, they were busy fighting over power while forgetting their main responsibility which si the athletes.