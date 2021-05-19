Toke Makinwa Shades Reno Omokri Over Baby Mama Rumours

OAP Toke Makinwa has thrown a subtle shade at the former presidential aide Reno Omokiri over his sex scandal with a UK lover.

A report making the rounds on social media said Reno Omokiri allegedly abandoned his wife in America while welcoming a new baby with a UK-based lover.

The publication also claimed that Reno, who is still married to his wife Tope, welcomed his fourth child with his lover in the UK outside his marriage.

Reacting to this, Toke Makinwa, in a post shared on the microblogging platform, expressed shock that Reno has a speck of dirt in him yet constantly abuses women and call them trash.

Toke added that she hopes the news is untrue because if peradventure the publication turns out to is true, she will drag him for all the times Reno had insulted her on social media.

She wrote: Ohhh so there is a dirt on that guy that contstantly abuses women and calls us trash???? I’m hoping for his sake that it’s not true, but then I guess now he knows how it feels to have untrue things said about you, he knows now how it feels to be judged via a false story.

Truly everybody must chop breakfast. Let it not get true o, cos if peradventure it is true lasan ole ni everybody I would tag him but for all the times he has insulted me he has never mentioned me directly so I shall return the favour.